Judge halts Overtown co-op eviction as residents allege fraud, fight for homes

Relief is coming for some families facing eviction from homes they believe they own.

A recent court ruling allowed some residents to remain in their units and others to recover ownership shares. Still, another legal battle is brewing at Town Park Village, a cooperative housing complex in Overtown.

Police, lawmakers investigate fraud claims

CBS News Miami Investigates began looking into complaints of unfair evictions and alleged fraud. A Miami police spokesperson confirmed detectives are investigating a fraud complaint filed against the village association.

This comes as a county judge ruled on the eviction of Twarla Hill.

"It is a court win because we did win," said Jesse Philippe, Hill's attorney.

Residents say they own shares

Hill and fellow resident Maggie Slater, who also faced eviction, showed CBS News Miami Investigates documents indicating they own hundreds of shares in the property.

Town Park Village is a co-op, with some residents renting and others holding shares and paying monthly maintenance fees.

A judge stayed an eviction order against Hill, though the case is now headed to an appeals court.

Disputed agreements and rising fees

"This particular board has been making the unit owners sign agreements saying they are tenants," Philippe said. "The landlord-tenant statute says that they're not tenants, and it should not be use,d but they've been signing agreements."

The village association president did not respond to calls or text messages from CBS News Miami Investigates. The association's attorney also did not return phone messages seeking comment.

Generational residents speak out

Pamela Smith, who grew up in Town Park Village, said she found hope in the court ruling in Hill's favor.

"That's awesome," Smith said. "We've been praying and fasting."

Smith's daughter and grandchildren lived in an apartment on the property but were forced to move in with her after receiving an eviction notice over unpaid rent. Smith, a retired grandmother, inherited ownership of her unit when her mother died in 2017.

Since then, she said, village association leaders have raised maintenance fees without shareholder votes. She now owes thousands of dollars.

"We're behind three months," she said. "So trying to make that up (is) kind of hard."

State senator steps in

While police continue their investigation, state Sen. Shevrin Jones has directed his staff to examine the matter. He also plans to organize a town hall meeting to help find solutions.