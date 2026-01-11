Juan Guaidó reflects on Maduro's capture and Venezuela's uncertain future: "Justice, but also hope"

Former interim Venezuelan president Juan Guaidó said the capture of Nicolás Maduro represents long-awaited justice for Venezuelans, but warned that the country's path back to democracy remains uncertain, during an interview on Facing South Florida.

"For me, from the perspective of a Venezuelan, the first word that came at my mind was justice," Guaidó said. "For the people who was kidnapped by the regime… the first word that came was justice, but also hope."

Guaidó, the opposition leader recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries in 2019, has been living in exile in the U.S. since fleeing Venezuela after a failed effort to unseat Maduro. He said the moment was deeply personal for millions forced out of the country.

"I mean, I'm in exile in this moment for the persecution of the regime," he said. "And with me, a million Venezuelans… So for us, it was a touching moment and a hopeful one for our country."

Despite Maduro's capture, Guaidó said the dictatorship remains in place, with Maduro's handpicked vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, now serving as interim leader. He described her role as constrained and temporary.

"Delcy's a interim dictator," Guaidó said. "This is a criminal regime. We have to dismantle. We need to get down that regime to re-institutionalize Venezuela."

Addressing President Trump's comments about working with Rodriguez during a transition, Guaidó said U.S. officials are not naive.

"I don't think that the U.S. or President Trump or State Department… trust Delcy," he said, adding that her position leaves her "between the sword and the wall" as pressure builds for change.

Guaidó said the restoration of democracy will not be complete without elections.

"We are facing a transition that we want to end with democracy, with full democracy, with full rule of law back in Venezuela," he said. He added that while elections may take time, they are essential to rebuilding confidence in the country's institutions.

Asked about his own future, Guaidó said his priority is returning home and helping rebuild the nation.

"I want to get back to my country," he said. "I want to help to rebuild our nation."