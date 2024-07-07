Biden says "we must unite America again" in speech at Philadelphia church before traveling to Harrisburg

President Joe Biden says his goal is to "unite America again" during speech in Philadelphia President Joe Biden says his goal is to "unite America again" during speech in Philadelphia 06:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- President Biden said Sunday that his goal is to "unite America again" during a speech at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ in northwest Philadelphia.

Mr. Biden's remarks came during the first of two stops of the day in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state. After speaking in Philadelphia, the president and first lady Jill Biden are headed to Harrisburg for an event at a local union hall.

"I've been doing this a long time, and I honest to God have never been more optimistic about America's future.. if we stick together," the president said to the nearly 300 congregants in attendance. "We have to bring dignity and hope back in America."

Mr. Biden didn't directly address the critical phase of his campaign that he is entering following a shaky debate performance that has led to a handful of Democratic lawmakers to call for him to step aside. But he said he had been "called according to [God's] purpose," that "we're all called to be doers," and "I think we just have to work together."

President Biden speaks during a church service in northwest Philadelphia on Sunday, July 7, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Mr. Biden did joke about his age, saying that although he may look like he's "40 years old," he's "been around a long time."

"The bishop and I were talking about that — it's heck turning 40," Mr. Biden said.

According to CBS News reporters inside the church, the crowd started chanting "four more years" once Mr. Biden concluded his speech and returned to his seat on the stage.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Philadelphia around 10 a.m. ET, where they were met at the airport by Mayor Cherelle Parker and Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, both Democrats. According to the Biden campaign, the president also plans to meet with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and others throughout the day.

President Biden with Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman CBS Philadelphia

Mr. Biden, who most recently traveled to Philadelphia in May with Vice President Kamala Harris to launch their "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" initiative," was originally scheduled to appear Sunday at the annual NEA conference in Philadelphia. That speech was canceled after the NEA's union, the National Education Association Staff Organization, announced a strike and set up picket lines around the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia.

Mr. Biden, who is fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, had planned to speak at the NEA conference, but his campaign said the president is a "fierce supporter of unions and he won't cross a picket line."

The picket line effectively ended the weeklong convention, canceling the last three days of programming, the NEA said.

The NEA, which has school employee union affiliates in every state, has endorsed Biden.

The union announced it filed two unfair labor practice complaints over what it says is NEA's failure to comply with basic union requirements, and is accusing the NEA of unilaterally removing holiday overtime pay and failing to provide information on outsourcing $50 million in contracts.

In a statement, the NEA said it remained fully committed to a fair bargaining process. It also said it was "deeply concerning that misinformation has been shared" that misrepresented contract negotiations.

Mr. Biden's dual-city visit Sunday comes as the president works to shore up support for his reelection campaign following a shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

According to a CBS News source, following the debate and suggestions that Mr. Biden drop out, the president told campaign staff in no uncertain terms that he doesn't plan to leave the race. "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving," he said, according to one source.