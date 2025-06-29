Famed Everglades photographer Clyde Butcher shares how Alligator Alcatraz may impact the River of Grass

Alligator Alcatraz

Jim speaks with famed Everglades photographer Clyde Butcher about the pending opening of Alligator Alcatraz and its potential impact on the River of Grass.

A controversial immigration detention center being constructed in the Everglades is just days away from opening.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Jim Doocy from "Fox and Friends" a tour of the site dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

DeSantis said the facility will begin taking in those not in this country legally on Tuesday. The facility can hold 5,000 detainees.

The governor shared how this operation will help with the Trump administration's mandate to crack down on illegal immigration. He said there are about 50,000 undocumented immigrants in Florida who have been ordered removed by an immigration judge.

About the issue

The detention facility is being set up at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, an aviation training facility with its own runway.

DeSantis said the facility will help with intake, processing and deportation.

"We've got a massive runway right behind us where any of the federal assets, if they want to fly these people back to their own country, they can do it, it's a one-stop shop," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the facility will not impact the training flights at the airport.

The Division of Emergency Management will handle the operations, and the Florida National Guard will deploy about 100 soldiers next week to secure the perimeter and entry points.

Four massive tents complete with banks of portable air conditioners will house the detainees.

"Illegals will come in, they will be processed, there are places for them to be housed. You'll have the ability for food, there will also be the ability for them to consult legal rights if they have that," DeSantis said.

"It's being done right, it's being done by the book," he added.

On Friday, environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit to block the opening of a facility until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal law.