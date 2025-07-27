Watch CBS News
Jim speaks with Mayor Javier Fernandez, of the city of South Miami, about his lawsuit challenging Florida immigration law

Jim speaks with South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez about his lawsuit challenging Florida immigration
Jim goes one-on-one with the mayor of South Miami to talk about his lawsuit challenging Florida immigration law citing the possibility of incurring financial liabilities for partnering with ICE.

Guest: Mayor Javier Fernàndez/City of South Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede continues scrutinizing the three-plus decades during which Katherine Fernandez Rundle has led the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. Not doing enough to prosecute public corruption cases has been — according to some — a weakness of Rundle. This week, Jim's guest is South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez.  

