Jim speaks with Mayor Javier Fernandez, of the city of South Miami, about his lawsuit challenging Florida immigration law

One-on-one with Javier Fernandez

Jim goes one-on-one with the mayor of South Miami to talk about his lawsuit challenging Florida immigration law citing the possibility of incurring financial liabilities for partnering with ICE.

Guest: Mayor Javier Fernàndez/City of South Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede continues scrutinizing the three-plus decades during which Katherine Fernandez Rundle has led the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. Not doing enough to prosecute public corruption cases has been — according to some — a weakness of Rundle. This week, Jim's guest is South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez.