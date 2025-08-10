Watch CBS News
Former Miami-Dade school board member Lucia Baez-Geller takes aim at Rep. Fabian Basabe's seat

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Lucia Baez-Geller is a former Miami-Dade school board member who lost in her bid two years ago to oust Maria Elvira Salazar. This time around, she has her sights set on State Representative Fabian Basabe, who is currently facing a civil lawsuit by two of his male aides.

Guest: Lucia Baez-Geller /(D) Candidate, State Representative District 106

More on Fabian Basabe

An investigation into claims that Basabe made repeated and unwanted sexual advances on two of his former staffers failed to find "any evidence, direct or circumstantial," that he violated state policies, but noted that Basabe "likely should exercise better judgment regarding observing the delicate margins between the personal and professional with his subordinates (and their friends) in the future."

Basabe, a Republican who was elected last year to represent Miami Beach, stated after the report was released, "I never doubted for a moment that I would be cleared of these false and feigned allegations."

