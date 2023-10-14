Chabad of Weston holds memorial for lives lost in Israel

MIAMI - Around the world, the Jewish community observes the Sabbath. A day of rest and prayer beginning Friday night through Saturday evening.

In Weston, before sundown, the Jewish community transformed a place of worship into a memorial for lives lost in Israel.

CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow heard their heartbreak and a message of resilience following the attacks.

Inside the Chabad of Weston, the congregation, alongside community members, gathered to pray, lighting candles to honor lives lost.

"They underestimated our strength," said Rabbi Yisroel Spalter to those in attendance. "They underestimated our sword, the Torah."

Rabbi Spalter guided prayer and the vigil to help the community connect to Israel a week following the Hamas militant group's unprecedented attack on a significant Jewish holiday.

"It was devastating," Rabbi Spalter said.

He spoke to us before the Sabbath began. He hoped to share positivity amid darkness for a congregation with many family roots in Israel.

"I pray to G-D every day that I should have the right words," added Spalter.

Rabbi Spalter has family in Israel, providing pictures from his most recent trip.

"I pray a little harder this week," said Spalter.

He's not alone. Rabbi Larry Schuval told us he can't sleep thinking about his son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren who live in Israel.

"It's depressing," Rabbi Schuval said. "You're constantly worried. It's hard to focus. It's very hard to focus. I come home, and I just want to go to bed."

He says his family is safe, but every call and text from his loved ones daily provides only temporary relief.

"Literally break out in tears," added Schuval. "On a daily basis, it's been extremely painful for me."

He turns to his Weston family for prayer and support.

"The message is that the Jewish people are stronger," said Rabbi Spalter. "The weapon of Torah, the weapon of our connection to G-D and to the Jewish homeland and to the Torah, to the Jewish religion, is much stronger than any other weapon."

"We have to fit in some way and to fit in and how we fit in is to look forward and to help the Jewish people," added Spalter.

Both rabbis tell CBS News Miami that watching the news has been difficult. They watch as much as they can, trying to maintain positivity and strength for their community.