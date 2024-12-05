New York Jets are sticking with Rodgers as QB and Miami Dolphins can't wait to finally face him

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke / AP

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets more than a year ago.

But after missing all but four snaps last season because of a torn left Achilles tendon, Rodgers has yet to face the Miami Dolphins with his current team.

That'll change Sunday when the Jets and Dolphins meet for the first time this season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this game feels like a long time coming.

"I'm excited to see him go out there and have fun with his guys and play," Tagovailoa said. "Hopefully they don't do too good against our guys, but we're going to come out there and we're going to compete as well and just admire good football if he goes out there and does his thing."

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said earlier this week the team is sticking with Rodgers as the starter despite the 41-year-old's struggles. And Rodgers called notions that he'd need to use the final five games of the season to prove his value to the team "ridiculous."

"I love football," Rodgers said. "I don't need a lot of motivation from the outside world or inspiration. I wake up, I love what I'm doing, I'm grateful to still be playing and I want to go out and compete and light up the defense every day."

But the Dolphins (5-7) are preparing to see the absolute best of the four-time NFL MVP, whose recent struggles have no bearing on his legacy, Tagovailoa said.

"Whether he looks like the same way he did in years past or not, you're just going up against greatness regardless," Tagovailoa said.

Dolphins rookie linebacker Chop Robinson estimated that he was a year old during Rodgers' first NFL season.

"To me, he still looks like Aaron Rodgers out there," Robinson said, adding that he's excited to face the player he grew up watching.

Rodgers has thrown for 2,627 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions, but his 6.3 yards-per-pass attempt is the lowest of his career as a starter.

He was 21 of 39 for 185 yards with two touchdowns against Seattle last week, but also had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown and could not lead the Jets (3-9) on a late comeback — something he has done many times in his career.

"We have tremendous faith in Aaron, we really do," Ulbrich said. "His struggles partly have been from an injury standpoint, not being fully healthy. But beyond that, I know he hasn't played to the standard he'd like to play to. But we all know what he's capable of. We all have great belief in him. I really believe we're going to get the best version of him this Sunday, I do."

Search for 300

Rodgers has passed for 300 or more yards 77 times in his 20-year NFL career, including 69 in the regular season.

But it has been four years since the most recent time.

Rodgers threw for 341 yards against Chicago on Dec. 12, 2021 while with Green Bay, making his 300-yard drought 34 regular-season games and 35 overall, including one playoff game.

"Stats can be skewed both positively and negatively, and it's a weird one, for sure," said Rodgers, whose season high is 294 yards against Buffalo in Week 6. "Would love to get rid of that one, but there's a lot of stats that I've been on the right side of. That one is not one of my favorites, for sure."

Special special teams

The Jets' special teams unit was dominant in the first half last week against Seattle — and made some NFL history in the process.

The were the first team to have a kickoff returned for a TD, recover two fumbles on kickoffs and block an extra point in the same game. And New York did that all in the first half against Seattle.

The big star was Kene Nwangwu, who was promoted from the practice squad before the game and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score and also forced a fumble on a kickoff. The performance earned him AFC special teams player of the week honors.

Olu steps in

Rookie Olu Fashanu has been one of the bright spots of the Jets' season – and is showing he's a building block for the future.

In his second start at left tackle in place of the injured Tyron Smith, the No. 11 overall pick in April allowed no pressures on 42 pass blocking snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. He joined Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs as the only players this season with no pressures allowed in at least 40 pass blocking snaps.

"He's a baller," left guard John Simpson said. "That's my dog. He's a good dude, he learns real quick. … He's coming along very well and he's going to be a great player in this league."

Chubb getting close

Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb practiced this week for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Week 17 last season.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Thursday it's hard to determine how close Chubb is to being game ready because he's had only about seven full-speed reps.

"I know the work he's put forth just to get to this point," Weaver said. "I'm sure it's going to be some time just to gain confidence and get back to where he feels comfortable going out there and playing in an NFL game."

Chubb was having one of the best seasons of his career before the injury. He had 11 sacks (the most since his rookie season), a league-high six forced fumbles and 73 tackles.