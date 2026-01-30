Jennifer Jenkins drops out of Florida Senate race, endorses Army veteran Alex Vindman

Former Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins on Thursday dropped her Democratic bid for the U.S. Senate, two days after retired Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman entered the race.

"Florida is too important to stay divided, which is why I have decided to step aside and proudly endorse @AVindman for U.S. Senate," Jenkins said in a post on X.

Jenkins' exit leaves Vindman and state Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, to compete for the Democratic nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla. Vindman drew widespread attention when he testified in 2019 in President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

Vindman testified that while on the National Security Council he witnessed Trump on a call attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Vindman's twin brother, Eugene, was elected to Congress in 2024 representing Virginia's 7th congressional district. Jenkins entered the Senate race in September.