Jazz in the Gardens came to a soulful close Sunday in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Jazz in the Gardens came to a soulful close Sunday night in Miami Gardens. The international music festival featured two days of incredible music and culture.

"Jazz in the Gardens is always a wonderful vibe. It's the people, it's the lineup, every year is a good year to be at Jazz in the Gardens," said Miami Gardens resident Fatimah Albergottie.

Not only did fans enjoy the incredible music, but so did the artists like jazz musician Mike Phillips.

"Man, I absolutely loved it. The crowd was crazy and there were jazz fans," he said.

Phillips pointed out the importance of jazz in today's music.

"Jazz really started what the culture of music is now. Jazz morphed into rock and roll. Rock and roll morphed into R&B. This is what it is. It's a celebration of our culture that started from the root of jazz," he said.

Chandler Moore brought to the stage the soulful message of gospel music.

"I have a strong belief that God was already here before I got here. I think just because we were listening to mainstream music, I think God is love and in all of us. I was just happy to bring another side of his presence here," said Moore.

For 16 years Jazz in the Gardens has been entertaining and bringing people together, allowing Miami Gardens another opportunity to open its arms to the world.

"We're showing people how the largest African American city in Florida does it. Miami Gardens is the home of the Miami Dolphins, home of Formula One, home of Jazz in the Gardens, all right here," said Miami Gardens council member Reggie Leon.

If you missed Jazz in the Gardens this year, it returns the second week of March next year.