Jazmin Keltz, 14, critically injured in SW Miami-Dade crash has died, according to family attorney

MIAMI - A 14-year-old girl who was critically injured in a violent car crash in southwest Miami-Dade earlier this week died Friday afternoon, according to family attorney Michael Feiler.

Miami-Dade police said the family of Jazmin Keltz is donating her organs.

The driver of the car, 15-year-old Anthony Jayden Gago, died in the crash.

Both were students at John A. Ferguson Senior High School.

Danny Garcia, a cousin of Gago, said in a statement, "Anthony was a bright and compassionate young man who will be sorely missed. The Gago and Betancourt families are devastated and reeling from his passing."

Miami-Dade police said after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning, officers spotted Gago driving his mother's Audi at a high rate of speed. Shortly after an officer tried to pull him over, police said Gago lost control and slammed into a pillar at 3 a.m. on Miller Drive under a Florida Turnpike overpass at S.W. 117th Avenue.

"The lesson is try to be responsible. Think of what actions could be caused later on by these things," Ferguson High student Ricardo Valladares.

Another student, Angelina Gonzalez, said, "It could have been avoided. It could have been avoided if they thought more about going out at that time and not do what they did."

Police said Gago's mother had no idea that her car was being used. They urge parents to talk to their children about safety.

