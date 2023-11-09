Teens involved in fatal SW Miami-Dade crash identified

MIAMI - Two teenagers involved in a deadly car crash early Wednesday morning have been identified as John A. Ferguson Senior High School students in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A family member told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that the crash took the life of 15-year-old Anthony Jayden Gago, who police say was driving the car. A family member said the accident left his 14-year-old passenger, Jazmin Keltz, in critical condition at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Michael Feiler, an attorney for the family of Keltz, said in a statement, "We continue to investigate the matter in hopes of bringing closure. The Keltz family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of love and support they have received from friends and the community."

Danny Garcia, a cousin of Gago, said in a statement, "Anthony was a bright and compassionate young man who will be sorely missed. The Gago and Betancourt families are devastated and reeling from his passing."

Miami-Dade Police said Gago was driving his mother's Audi and when they received a report of a suspicious vehicle, they tried to pull him over. They said he took off and crashed into a pillar at 3 a.m. on Miller Drive under a Florida Turnpike overpass at S.W. 117th Avenue.

At John A. Ferguson Senior High School, many students said they were deeply upset about what happened.

Daimarys Nazco said, "It's real sad for the community and the family. I feel bad. This is tragic."

Fellow student Ricardo Valladares said, "The lesson is try to be responsible. Think of what actions could be caused later on by these things."

Emily Fletes said, "My reaction is I wish this had never happened. I wish they had stayed safe. It just breaks my heart."

Miami-Dade Police had urged parents to talk to their children about safety and said the mother had no idea that her car was being used.

Another student, Angelina Gonzalez, said, "It could have been avoided. It could have been avoided if they thought more about going out at that time and not do what they did."

Police said it's not known why the teenagers were out so late at night and if they were wearing seatbelts.