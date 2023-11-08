Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on Miller Drive in southwest Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A deadly crash temporarily shut down a section of Miller Drive in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the rollover crash happened just after 2 a.m. They said when fire crews arrived three people had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were rushed to the hospital. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 8:46 AM EST

