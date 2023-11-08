Deadly crash on Miller Drive in southwest Miami-Dade

One dead in southwest Miami-Dade rollover crash

One dead in southwest Miami-Dade rollover crash

One dead in southwest Miami-Dade rollover crash

MIAMI - A deadly crash temporarily shut down a section of Miller Drive in southwest Miami-Dade.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to a traffic fatality, SW 56 Street is closed in both directions from SW 117 Avenue to 118 Avenue. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/RBofQRD2CA — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 8, 2023

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the rollover crash happened just after 2 a.m. They said when fire crews arrived three people had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were rushed to the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.