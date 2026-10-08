Teen accused of strangling golden doodle puppy in Miramar apartment, sending video to girlfriend, police say

A Broward teenager is accused of aggravated animal cruelty following the death of an 8-month-old golden doodle at a Miramar apartment complex, according to police.

An arrest report states that 19-year-old Javondre Antonio Jackson was arrested after the dog was allegedly attacked last Saturday. Investigators obtained multiple videos showing Jackson grabbing the puppy by the neck, strangling it, and throwing it against a wall. The report noted that Jackson sent the video footage "to antagonize".

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the incident occurred while Jackson was housesitting the 8-month-old puppy, which was receiving convalescent care after hot water had been spilled on it.

"During the course of that, this guy strikes the dog and throws the dog against the wall and does all manner of horrible things, and to make matters worse, he sends the video to his girlfriend, and that's when police get involved," Moss said. "We've also charged him with threatening a police officer and trying to kick out the windows and doors of a patrol car when he was in the back seat of it".

Moss added, "I think these animals are supposed to be man's best friend, and this is not the kind of treatment that they should receive. You have to wonder about someone strangling a dog".

Javondre Antonio Jackson Broward Corrections

According to the report, Jackson had also texted other people stating he "will kill people and then himself". While in custody, he allegedly damaged a "proguard partition of a cage" inside a police car with his feet, resulting in an additional charge of criminal mischief.

In court, a judge set Jackson's total bond at $15,500 and ordered a mental health screening. If released on bond, conditions include wearing a GPS monitor, having no contact with witnesses, possessing no firearms or ammunition, and having no contact with animals. Testimony in court indicated that Jackson lived with his mother in Hallandale Beach and was caring for her.

Aggravated animal cruelty is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A local resident who identified himself as "KJ" said he saw more than a dozen officers at the building following the incident. Upon viewing Jackson's photo, he said, "I recognize that kid. I was surprised. I have seen him with that little dog all the time. I was shocked. That is sad. He's a calm, normal kid."

Jackson's aunt told CBS News Miami that her nephew was not in his right state of mind and needed help with mental health issues.