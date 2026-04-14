South Florida jewelry brand creates stunning pieces aimed at protecting ocean, beaches

The designs are eye catching and beautiful, inspired by South Florida's beaches and ocean water.

As co-founder of Jason Hyde Jewelry, Deborah Singer explained, people are often surprised to learn that each piece begins as plastic pulled from the ocean, transformed through upcycling.

"These are actually shredded plastic bottles; they mix it with fiberglass in order to create little pellets of plastic and this is the end result after it goes through the process," Singer said. "Yes, actually, these are the chips the precious plastic that goes into our ocean collection."

The process gives new life to discarded materials, and a portion of proceeds supports the local non-profit Clean Miami Beach, helping expand its programs across the community.

"We do this through educational hands-on activities, such as beach clean ups and workshops, at schools, at local community centers and of course on the beach," said Sophie Ringel with Clean Miami Beach.

Each collection celebrates something unique about South Florida.

"We're a Miami proud brand. One of our collections we've given the name of Wewa, wewa means water in Seminole, giving honor to the Native Americans of Florida," said Singer.

Founded in Miami in 2018, Jason Hyde has grown from a small retail store to locations in Aventura, Dadeland, on cruise ships and now, Brickell City Centre.

Singer says she's grateful for the success.

"It's very rewarding, but you know, we're humble and at the end of the day it's important to always enjoy what you do, design beautiful new pieces," said Singer.

On this day, Clean Miami Beach presented Jason Hyde with a plaque of appreciation.

"We are incredibly thankful for everything you have done for us, since day one, so thank you so, so, much. This is just a little recognition. Thank you, you're amazing," said Ringel.

Every year, millions of tons of plastic end up in our oceans.

Each piece of Jason Hyde jewelry helps reduce that impact, while encouraging a shift toward more sustainable design.