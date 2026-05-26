Jacksonville mom arrested on DUI charges for driving 120 miles per hour with 3-year-old in car, officials say

A mom is facing DUI charges after driving 120 miles per hour on the Interstate 10 with her three-year-old child in the backseat, according to a Facebook post by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO).

According to JSO, the officer who pulled her over smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car. That is when he enlisted the help of a dedicated DUI officer for an investigation.

In the video, the woman says that she left her other child, a 10-year-old, home alone while she was going to grab food.

The DUI officer, Ernesto Valerio, is seen asking the woman if she had anything to drink. She replied, "I had a couple of glasses of wine after work when I got off."

Valerio then asks: "Any particular reason why we're smelling marijuana so much?"

The woman replied that the marijuana was in the car, but she didn't smoke any of it.

An investigation determined that there were multiple bottles of alcohol in the car and a joint of marijuana that looked freshly lit, according to Valerio.

The woman, who has not been identified by JSO, was arrested for DUI and violating Florida's Super Speeder law, which means that it's a crime to go over 100 miles per hour.

It is unclear if she will be facing jail time or be granted bond. DUI charges can range from 6 months to 5 years in prison. Violating the Super Speeder law could result in a $500 to $1000 bond, and/or a month, three months, or up to a year of jail time.