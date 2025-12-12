Jacksonville man wins $1 million from scratch-off game purchased at Winn-Dixie, Florida Lottery says

A Jacksonville man is $1 million richer.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 61-year-old Billy Pitman claimed the prize from the $25 million Gold Rush Multiplier Scratch-Off game in November.

Pitman purchased the winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie in Jacksonville.

The scratch-off, which costs $50, features two top prizes of $25 million and 60 prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery. There is also more than $1.2 billion in total cash prizes.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.09, the Florida Lottery said.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-offs made up 74% of ticket sales in fiscal year 2024-2025.