Ivan Billie faces Fort Lauderdale judge after fatal Cooper City crash

FORT LAUDERDALE – "Your honor, I came here to Florida to bring my son home, unfortunately not the way any mother should have to," said Elaina Fielder.

It was a gut wrenching day in court as a mother who lost her son speaks to Ivan Billie, Jr.

Billie is accused of driving drunk and crashing his car so violently it split in two. Billie's lifetime best friend, Justice Fielder, was killed.

"My son loved him like a brother and I know he's not going to rest if I don't forgive," she told the judge.

That's when Justice's mom turned and looked into Billie's face.

"I forgive you. And I need you to forgive yourself because that's what Justice would have wanted for you," Elaina said.

In court, visitors saw body cam video of the grisly scene.

Detectives say the car's black box showed it was going 157 miles per hour seconds before it plowed into two trees and a concrete pole. Footage showed Billie, afterwards, as he spoke to officers, bloodied after the crash.

"I'm worried about you because you're bleeding," a deputy said to Billie. "Ya, I am bleeding, because I was in a car accident," Billie responded.

Prosecutors say Billie changed his story about what happened.

"You said you were in a car accident?" Asked the deputy. "No," said Billie, "No,I wasn't."

Prosecutors are asking the judge to keep Billie in jail until his trial.

"I watched them grow up together. He would always come to the house," said Billie's father Ivan Billie, Sr.

Billie's father addressing the court, hoping the judge will set a bond, allowing his son to go home on house arrest. Justice's mom joined in, asking that Billie have the chance to post bond.

"I know him. I know Ivan. And so I ask the court to have mercy on him," Elaina said.

The judge did not rule on the bond request yet. He plans to release a written ruling soon.

A lone bouquet of flowers marks the spot of a deadly crash in Cooper City early Saturday morning.

A car rammed into two trees, hopped the median on Sheridan Street near University Avenue. Then the vehicle plowed into a concrete light pole, bringing it down. The crash was so violent, it split a Camaro in two — killing the passenger.

"I don't know that our family will ever be the same. But we we are God fearing people. We trust in the system," said Wendy Fielder. She is Justice Fielder's aunt. The family, who lives in Mississippi, is stunned that the 26-year-old is gone.

"The rate of speed was just awful, just senseless," she said.

"The defendant was driving his vehicle, according to the witness, at a speed of 190 miles per hour," said prosecutor Ross Weiner.

Under arrest is Ivan Billie, Jr., from Hollywood. He's facing several charges including DUI resulting in death and vehicular homicide.

"I don't know what neither were thinking, but I just know that at 200 miles per hour, if that is the facts, you know, the driver is blessed to be alive as well," Wendy said.

According to prosecutors, Billie's blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit at .239.

Justice's family remembers him as a kind, respectful man who was loved by his family.

"We just we take solace in that maybe he didn't suffer that it happened so fast that he never even knew what happened," Wendy said.

Billie, Jr., is being held with no bond. He has a court hearing Tuesday morning that will determine if he'll be able to bond out.