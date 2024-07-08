Family of Justice Fielder reacts to Cooper City crash

FORT LAUDERDALE – A lone bouquet of flowers marks the spot of a deadly crash in Cooper City early Saturday morning.

A car rammed into two trees, hopped the median on Sheridan Street near University Avenue. Then the vehicle plowed into a concrete light pole, bringing it down. The crash was so violent, it split a Camaro in two — killing the passenger.

"I don't know that our family will ever be the same. But we we are God fearing people. We trust in the system," said Wendy Fielder. She is Justice Fielder's aunt. The family, who lives in Mississippi, is stunned that the 26-year-old is gone.

"The rate of speed was just awful, just senseless," she said.

"The defendant was driving his vehicle, according to the witness, at a speed of 190 miles per hour," said prosecutor Ross Weiner.

Under arrest is Ivan Billie, Jr., from Hollywood. He's facing several charges including DUI resulting in death and vehicular homicide.

"I don't know what neither were thinking, but I just know that at 200 miles per hour, if that is the facts, you know, the driver is blessed to be alive as well," Wendy said.

According to prosecutors, Billie's blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit at .239.

Justice's family remembers him as a kind, respectful man who was loved by his family.

"We just we take solace in that maybe he didn't suffer that it happened so fast that he never even knew what happened," Wendy said.

Billie, Jr., is being held with no bond. He has a court hearing Tuesday morning that will determine if he'll be able to bond out.