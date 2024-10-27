It's a great day to be out and about in South Florida with low chances of rain

South Florida enjoying beautiful weather with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s

MIAMI – Sunday brings a pleasant end to the weekend, with lower humidity and mainly dry conditions.

Look for highs in the lower 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be similar, with a chance for just an isolated shower as winds shift more to the east.

Winds will become a little gustier Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain chances creeping up a touch for the middle of the week.

For now, Halloween looks great for trick-or-treating! Look for just an isolated shower early in the evening with a breeze out of the east.

Across the tropics, a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the Caribbean by mid-week. CBS News Miami

Across the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is now highlighting an area in the Caribbean where a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop by mid-week.

They are giving that area of low pressure a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical system. It will be something to monitor over the next week, but right now, there are no threats to South Florida.