Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Fort Lauderdale strip mall prompts SWAT response

FORT LAUDERDALE — A shooting investigation is underway Thursday after a call about shots fired at a Fort Lauderdale strip mall prompted police and SWAT teams to respond.

Just after noon, Fort Lauderdale Police were called out to the 3300 block of West Broward Boulevard in regards to a reported shooting.

Officers, along with a SWAT team, responded to the scene and shut down traffic along Broward Boulevard for a few hours to investigate. While on the scene, police found evidence of a shooting but they could not find any victims or suspects.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone who may seen what happened or has any information to call FLPD immediately.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest update.