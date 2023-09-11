Investigation underway after man shot and killed at Wilton Manors home

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Monday was searching for clues after a man was fatally shot Sunday night at a Wilton Manors home, authorities said.

Crime scene tape erected at the scene of a fatal shooting in Wilton Manors. CBS News Miami

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died after he was shot shortly before 11 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of NW 28th Court, according to a statement.

Investigators have not said publicly if the victim knew the person who shot him or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.