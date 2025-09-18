Investigation underway after "Buddy" dies in care of Dania Beach trainer

A Southwest Ranches family thought they had found the perfect addition when they brought home a German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix puppy from a Homestead farm last fall.

Matthew and Nancy Willner named the puppy Buddy. They described him as smart, spirited and full of energy, with a strong bark and a tendency to get into mischief.

"He was outgoing. He had a very strong bark. He locked me out of the garage!" recalled Matthew Willner.

The puppy, however, was soon a handful. "We felt he was getting more out of control, fighting with other dogs. He would pull when I walked him. He was getting strong," Willner said.

After a wellness check showed Buddy was in perfect health at 8 months old and nearly 70 pounds, the Willners sought obedience training.

On a recommendation, they contacted Melanie McElyea, a dog groomer in Dania Beach. For $3,500, she offered to train Buddy at her home for five weeks.

The Willners dropped Buddy off on May 28. "She said we would meet. She made a group chat. But her communication became spotty and she wouldn't reply," Matthew said.

Less than three weeks later, the couple received devastating news: Buddy was dead.

"I was so devastated, heartbroken. You trust someone with your baby," said Nancy Willner.

Dog lost 20 pounds, family raises concerns about neglect

On June 14, Nancy rushed to VCA hospital in Hollywood, where the trainer had taken Buddy. She was alarmed at what she saw.

"Skin and bones. It was Buddy, but he looked completely different," she said.

The dog had lost 20 pounds, and Nancy said he emitted an extremely foul odor.

"He had broken teeth and an undetermined substance in his stomach. There was no food, no water. This leads me to believe there was neglect," Matthew said.

The trainer and her attorney declined to comment when contacted by CBS News Miami.

Sheriff's report and animal care documents shed light

The Broward Sheriff's Office took a report detailing what the trainer claimed happened.

"The vet found no signs of wounds or trauma, but some paint on Buddy's teeth. The trainer said she and her family were gone seven hours. When they returned, the house was hot and the AC was no longer working—Buddy was no longer breathing but their other animals were unharmed," the report stated.

Documents obtained from Broward Animal Care show one of their investigators visited the trainer's home and left notice of an animal cruelty civil complaint.

On Sept. 3, the trainer's husband, Anthony McElyea, told investigators, "While they do not agree… they are electing not to contest the citation."

Pressed for an explanation, he said the lack of air conditioning affected Buddy more heavily because he was housed in a "tough crate" made of solid metal with ventilation holes, due to the dog's significant anxiety and behavioral issues.

Animal Care concluded, "While the cause of death cannot be specifically determined, Buddy losing 20 pounds is deprivation of necessary care."

Family launches petition to regulate dog trainers in Florida

Pet training in South Florida is unregulated. Experts recommend screening trainers carefully by asking about their methods, credentials, or certification and looking for signs they are patient, encouraging, and respectful.

"It's the first time we trusted someone with our dog and this is what happens. It's pretty awful," said Nancy Willner.

To push for change, the Willners have launched a petition drive on Change.org calling for mandatory certification of pet trainers. They have already gathered hundreds of signatures.