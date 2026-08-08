Inter Miami holds a moment of silence for the passing of Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi

Inter Miami kicked off its Leagues Cup match against Monterrey Saturday night with a moment of silence honoring Jorge Messi, the team's captain and soccer great Lionel Messi's father and agent, after his death.

Jorge Messi's name was on screens at Nu Stadium for the minute-long silence. Miami players were also seen wearing black armbands in commemoration.

In the 10th minute of the match, the same number on Messi's jersey, fans chanted and put up flags in support of the captain, including one that read "Fuerza, Leo" (Stay Strong, Leo).

Lionel Messi missed the match and was seen arriving by plane Saturday night in the city of Rosario, where his father passed away in the central Argentine city. The Argentina team put out a statement announcing Jorge Messi's death at age 68, which said that the soccer legend will be attending a private memorial service.

Argentine football star Lionel Messi (L) and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo arrive at the Islas Malvinas International Airport after the death of his father Jorge Messi in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina on August 8, 2026. Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, has died aged 68, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's childhood club Newell's Old Boys announced on August 8, 2026. Luis ROBAYO /AFP via Getty Images

Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul acted as the captain for Saturday's match and honored Messi by wearing his number 10 jersey. He unveiled it to the crowd after he scored a goal during the 32nd minute of the match.

The team posted on X a message of condolence for Messi on Saturday afternoon that reads: "Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family."

Former Miami mayor Francis Suarez also posted on X about Jorge Messi's passing, which reads: "My deepest condolences to Leo Messi and the entire Messi family on the passing of his father, Jorge. I had the privilege of knowing and working with Jorge. He was a man of his word, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Miami has embraced the [Messi] family as our own, and we mourn with them today. May Jorge rest in peace."