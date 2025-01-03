Panthers beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.

Matthew Tkachuk got a power-play goal midway through the third period for Florida, which also got a goal from Gustav Forsling.

Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for Florida, then stopped Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. Lundell's score won it for the Panthers.

Rakell got the tying goal with 39.9 seconds left in regulation — 6-on-4, with Florida's Sam Bennett in the box for roughing — and Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for Pittsburgh.

Penguins: C Philip Tomasino was lost about five minutes into the third period after an awkward fall into the boards and needed help getting off the ice, clearly favoring his lower right leg. The Penguins quickly announced that he would not return to the game.

Panthers: Tkachuk might have been a little extra motivated on his goal. The Panthers were about to get a delayed power play late in the second period when Crosby swiped at a puck to stop play. A scrum ensued and 20 penalty minutes were handed out — 12 to Tkachuk for a minor and a misconduct.

Knight made a spectacular save against Pittsburgh's Michael Bunting just after the Tkachuk goal. With the Penguins on the power play, the puck squirted into the goal crease — and Knight kicked his right toe at it just in time to deny Bunting and protect a 2-1 lead.

Crosby became the eighth player to score 30 regular-season goals against Florida, joining Alex Ovechkin (44), Steven Stamkos (42), Jaromir Jagr (35), Ilya Kovalchuk (35), Martin St. Louis (32), Marian Hossa (32) and Peter Bondra (30).

Pittsburgh visits Carolina on Sunday. Florida visits Colorado on Monday.