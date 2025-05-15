Actor Pedro Moreno faces charges in Miami-Dade after "forcibly taking" wife's phone, MDSO says

A Cuban actor best known for his telenovela roles faces strongarm robbery charges after forcibly taking his wife's cellphone during a domestic dispute at their Miami-Dade home, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Pedro Moreno, 44, who starred in "El Rostro de Analía", "Una familia con suerte" and "Me declaro culpable" was arrested late Wednesday at the couple's home in the 3800 block of SW 150th Ct., according to an arrest report.

Moreno and his wife, married for 17 years with three children, are in the midst of a divorce.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the couple began arguing about marital issues, the sheriff's office said.



Verbal altercation leads to arrest

Moreno was using his wife's cellphone and began "snooping through it," prompting a verbal altercation over possible infidelities, according to the report.

When Moreno's wife demanded her phone back, he refused and a struggle ensued, the sheriff's office said. Moreno forcibly took the phone, valued at approximately $250, from her hands, the report stated.

The couple's oldest daughter witnessed the incident and provided her phone for her mother to call the police, according to the report. Moreno returned the cellphone before officers arrived, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported, the report noted. After being read his Miranda rights, Moreno provided a "self-serving statement," the sheriff's office said.

Moreno faces a second-degree felony charge of strongarm robbery, according to the arrest report.