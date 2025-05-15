Watch CBS News
Local News

Actor Pedro Moreno faces charges in Miami-Dade after "forcibly taking" wife's phone, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A Cuban actor best known for his telenovela roles faces strongarm robbery charges after forcibly taking his wife's cellphone during a domestic dispute at their Miami-Dade home, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Pedro Moreno, 44, who starred in "El Rostro de Analía", "Una familia con suerte" and "Me declaro culpable" was arrested late Wednesday at the couple's home in the 3800 block of SW 150th Ct., according to an arrest report.

Moreno and his wife, married for 17 years with three children, are in the midst of a divorce.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the couple began arguing about marital issues, the sheriff's office said.

Verbal altercation leads to arrest

Moreno was using his wife's cellphone and began "snooping through it," prompting a verbal altercation over possible infidelities, according to the report.

When Moreno's wife demanded her phone back, he refused and a struggle ensued, the sheriff's office said. Moreno forcibly took the phone, valued at approximately $250, from her hands, the report stated.

The couple's oldest daughter witnessed the incident and provided her phone for her mother to call the police, according to the report. Moreno returned the cellphone before officers arrived, the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported, the report noted. After being read his Miranda rights, Moreno provided a "self-serving statement," the sheriff's office said.

Moreno faces a second-degree felony charge of strongarm robbery, according to the arrest report. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.