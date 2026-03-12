Woman facing felony charges for allegedly running an illegal dentistry from her Miami-Dade home, police say

A woman is facing five felony charges, including practicing dentistry without a license, after an anonymous tip led Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies to investigate her home.

Karim Selene Cordova Rivera, who has a dental license in Peru that is not valid in the United States, was arrested after she set up a tooth extraction appointment with undercover detectives at her residence in Brownsville, according to court records.

The arrest followed undercover detectives securing a search warrant and entering the home on Tuesday.

Court records state that once Cordova Rivera was set up for treatment, she was arrested. Investigators seized three loads of trash containing evidence that supports charges for practicing dentistry without a license, possession of a controlled substance, litter, hazardous waste, nuisance to health, and failure to track biomedical waste.

The Florida Department of Health's online database of licensees does not include Cordova Rivera.

Neighbor Diego Arias, who lives across the street, told reporters he saw people entering the house but was not aware of a dental service.

"Dental service is expensive," Arias said. "But if you have to do something for dental, I think you have to do it the correct way."

Judge Mindy Glazer granted Cordova Rivera a bond and appointed a public defender during her court hearing on Wednesday.