ID cards for undocumented immigrants in Florida targeted

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - In another round in long-running debates about illegal immigration, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from accepting identification cards issued to undocumented immigrants.

The Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee voted 7-3 along party lines to approve the bill, sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia from Spring Hill.

The issue focuses on what are known as "community" identification cards that have been issued in some areas to undocumented immigrants and other people. Ingoglia said the bill and other legislation are designed to "take away the magnets" that help attract undocumented immigrants to Florida.

However, opponents said identification cards are important for people to do such things as enrolling children in schools. Also, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, from Davie said identification can be important in interactions between people and law-enforcement officers.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 11:21 AM EST

January 16, 2024 / 11:21 AM EST

