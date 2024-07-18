Watch CBS News
"I want justice for Corbin," dad seeks answers in death of son at Broward jail

South Florida family demands answers after loved one dies in jail due to fentanyl overdose
South Florida family demands answers after loved one dies in jail due to fentanyl overdose

POMPANO BEACH - For months, Robert Moberg has been waiting to find out how and why his 25-year-old son Corbin died in the Broward  County jail in early January.

He misses him terribly. 

"The days have  been long I think about him every day."

The answer to Corbin Moberg's death was revealed Thursday by Moberg's lawyer. 

"We've been waiting and found out through the medical examiner and toxicology it was a fentanyl overdose," said attorney Jim Lewis. 

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid drug, is a leading cause of overdose deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control. 

"How did he get fentanyl in the jail with guards?" wonders Moberg. 

Corbin Moberg was in jail for selling drugs, according to his father. 

"He was close to resolving his legal troubles and near release," said Lewis 

 Lewis has been asking the Broward Sheriff's Office how the fentanyl ended up in the jail. 

"We have asked for video and can't get it," he says. 

The Sheriff's Office says they can't comment on an active investigation.

In February, the NAACP and Broward Public Defender asked the US Justice Department to look into the deaths of 21 inmates in the Broward jail system over five years.

Moberg was at that meeting. His son and three others had died in the jail system in a month's time.

"I want justice for Corbin," said Moberg. 

