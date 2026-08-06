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South Florida commuters face heavy delays in Broward after crash on I-95 in Hollywood

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Heavy delays were reported on Interstate 95 north in Broward after a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported in Hollywood near Sheridan Street, and delays stretched well past Hollywood Boulevard.

A second crash was also reported near the area, and that's only added to the misery that commuters faced.

CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said that alternates around the crash included University Driver or the Florida's Turnpike to get into Fort Lauderdale and points north.

THe highway was reopened later on Thursday morning.

No other information was released.

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