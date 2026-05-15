7 people, including a child, injured after a large accident on I-595 in Fort Lauderdale, officials say

Broward officials are at the scene of a large accident on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office fire department, a cement truck and a taxi collided with each other off the ramp connecting to I-95 Southbound.

BSO Fire confirmed four adults and one child were transported as trauma alerts to the hospital. Two other adults sustained minor injuries.

Chopper 4 was on the scene, where you can see the taxi completely mangled on the side of the ramp. The cement truck was seen completely mangled on the front portion of the truck. Both vehicles also were seen collided into a concrete barrier of the ramp.

Fire crews were seen wheeling a person in a stretcher.

No additional information has been released.