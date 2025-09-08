Hurricane supply kits distributed to South Florida families ahead of peak season

Families in Broward visit Boys and Girls Club for free storm supplies ahead of hurricane season

Families in Broward visit Boys and Girls Club for free storm supplies ahead of hurricane season

Families in Broward visit Boys and Girls Club for free storm supplies ahead of hurricane season

Families in Broward County had the opportunity to strengthen their storm preparedness ahead of peak hurricane season.

On Saturday, a drive-thru Hurricane Preparedness Kit Giveaway was held at the Boys & Girls Club Lauderhill Club, located at 5455 NW 19th Street.

Organizers distributed 150 free hurricane supply kits to local families on a first-come, first-served basis. Each kit included essentials such as first aid supplies, canned food, bottled water, a portable phone charger, flashlight and more.

The event was a team effort between the Boys and Girls Club of Broward and Monarch Air Group, a local private aviation company with a history of providing disaster relief worldwide. Red Cross volunteers were on hand to provide storm safety tips and emergency planning resources to families during the event.

"We are making sure that we are doing what we can to make sure that our community here, back home, is safe and prepared if and when a hurricane comes here," said CEO of Monarch Air Group David Gitman.

The company has flown missions into disaster-stricken regions and conducted emergency evacuations.

A woman interviewed at the event was thankful to receive much-needed supplies:

"A lot of people don't have ways to get things. So it's awesome that the community is providing that for people. Especially people with kids, disabilities and things like that," said Menia Constanza.