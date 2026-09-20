Hurricane preparedness kits distributed to South Florida families with annual Monarch Air Group Drive

A hurricane preparedness kit giveaway returned to Broward County for a second year Saturday, providing local families with free emergency supplies during the peak of hurricane season.

The 2nd Annual Hurricane Preparedness Kit Giveaway began at 9:30 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Lauderhill Club, located at 5455 NW 19th St. in Lauderhill.

The event was organized to help 150 South Florida families replenish hurricane supplies they may have already used and ensure they have critical essentials on hand as hurricane season continues.

Each hurricane preparedness kit included first aid supplies, canned food, bottled water, portable phone chargers, flashlights and other emergency preparedness items.

Some participants who spoke with CBS News Miami expressed how grateful they were for the opportunity.

"We are so glad that we can get help," said participant Carlene Manning.

"I'm very fortunate to have this today. Very much. My family will eat today," said another participant while sitting in her car.

The drive-thru event was hosted by Monarch Air Group in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County and with support from the American Red Cross Broward Chapter.

"We had great turnout last year. We've see this is something the community really benefits from. We are very happy that we are able to get together with Broward County, Red Cross, and The Boys and Girls Club," said CEO of Monarch Air Group David Gitman.

"We are making sure that we are doing what we can to make sure that our community here, back home, is safe and prepared if and when a hurricane comes here."

Monarch Air Group is a private aviation company based in Fort Lauderdale with a history of supporting rescue, emergency relief and humanitarian efforts, including coordinating flights into disaster-stricken regions and supporting emergency evacuations.

The giveaway returned following a strong community turnout last year.

The giveaway returned following a strong community turnout last year, continuing the effort to provide South Florida families with emergency supplies as the region moves through the remainder of hurricane season.