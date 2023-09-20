Hurricane Idalia losses in Florida nearing $200 million and climbing

TALLAHASSEE - Estimated insured losses from Hurricane Idalia have reached $188 million, as the total continues to gradually increase.

Data posted on the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website showed the $188 million estimate was based on 20,151 claims. By comparison, estimated insured losses were $156.4 million on Sept. 10, based on 17,472 claims.

The totals included 13,864 claims involving residential property damage, with other types of claims for such things as auto damage. Meanwhile, 4,124 claims had been closed with payments made, while 3,313 had been closed without payments.

The Category 3 hurricane made landfall on August 30th in the Keaton Beach area of Taylor County before continuing through parts of North Florida into Georgia.