Satellite captures stunning view of Hurricane Ian's eye

By Sophie Reardon, Sarah Lynch Baldwin

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
A satellite captured a stunning image of Hurricane Ian's eye as it barreled toward Florida on Wednesday. The image shows the hurricane — hurling 155 mph winds — churning northeast toward Florida's west coast, near Sanibel Island.

The satellite, called GOES-East, is positioned about 22,300 miles above Earth and travels at a speed matching Earth's rotation, which allows it to stay in a fixed position, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Hurricane Ian is made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Even before it hit the coast, it was already causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 2:36 PM

