South Florida under tropical storm warning as Helene forecast to become hurricane on path to Florida's Gulf Coast

MIAMI - A tropical storm warning was in effect for all of South Florida Wednesday as Tropical Storm Helene moved on a path toward Florida's Gulf Coast, which the storm is expected to hit as a major hurricane.

South Florida was forecast to start to feel the fringe impacts of Helene on Wednesday, with gusty, tropical bands of rain moving through. Gusts up to 30 mph are forecast for Wednesday.

The windiest weather is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, when gusts up to 50 mph are expected across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Wind speeds could be as high as 60 mph down through the Florida Keys.

Tropical storm warning NEXT Weather

Freshwater flooding from heavy rain will remain a threat through Friday, with a flood watch in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Bands of heavy rain will continue to rotate through the area through Friday, and an average of 2 to 4 inches of rain is anticipated. There may be some locally heavier spots, particularly in areas that receive "training" rain bands that move over the same area for a prolonged period of time.

Saltwater flooding from storm surge will only be a threat in the Keys, where 1 to 3 feet of storm surge will be possible at high tide through Thursday. A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Keys.

Expected storm surge in the Florida Keys NEXT Weather

There is also potential for an isolated, tropical tornado. As bands of rain associated with Helene's circulation move through the area, there will be enough "spin" in the atmosphere to allow for the development of tornadic storm cells. This is most likely to happen Wednesday evening into Thursday.

As Helene moves northward, winds will begin to die down Friday, but gusty rain bands will continue to move through the area. Conditions will begin to return to normal Friday night and by the weekend.

