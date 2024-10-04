Hurricane Helene insured losses top $800M in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - With the total steadily increasing, estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene topped $900 million on Friday.

Data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation showed an estimated $902,830,381 in insured losses, up from $835,853,221 on Thursday.

In all, 91,393 claims had been filed as of Friday, with 45,225 involving residential property and others involving such things as damage to automobiles and commercial property.

The data showed that 13.6 percent of claims had been closed, with 7,330 closed with payments to policyholders and 5,094 closed without payments.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 26 in Taylor County before moving through North Florida into Georgia and then the Carolinas. It also caused widespread flooding in communities as it moved up the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.