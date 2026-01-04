Hundreds of Caribbean flights canceled, leaving travelers stranded at Miami International Airport

Travel disruptions continued Sunday at Miami International Airport after hundreds of flights to and from the Caribbean were canceled, leaving passengers stranded, separated from their luggage, and scrambling to salvage vacation plans.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace in and around Venezuela following the reported capture of Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, triggering a ripple effect across Caribbean travel routes.

By Sunday, long lines had formed inside MIA as travelers waited hours to track down luggage that had been sent ahead — even though their flights never took off.

"As you can see, there's a lot of people, and apparently thousands and thousands of bags," said Jennifer Heimann, who was traveling from Tampa.

Heimann and her family were scheduled to sail on a catamaran in the British Virgin Islands. Their flight to St. Thomas was canceled, but their luggage still made the trip.

"They said, 'Your bags are in St. Thomas,' and I said, 'Wait — our bags are there and we're not?'" Heimann said. "We can't even get a flight until Thursday, and they just sent the bags ahead."

The family is now renting a car to drive back to Tampa and hoping their luggage eventually finds its way home.

Similar frustrations were echoed by other travelers across the terminal.

The Cookson family, traveling from Tyler, Texas, had their flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico canceled just before they were set to board a cruise.

"They're shipping our bags out to the Caribbean and not allowing us to retrieve them," said Pamela Cookson. "We don't know when we're going to get our luggage."

American Airlines says it added six additional flights out of Miami, bringing the total to roughly two dozen extra flights and nearly 5,000 additional seats to help impacted customers. Even so, many passengers told CBS News Miami the earliest rebooking available wasn't until Thursday.

Susan Daniel, traveling from Little Rock, Arkansas to St. Croix, said the delays forced her family to make last-minute arrangements.

"We had to Uber, leave our bags, get an Airbnb, then come back today, take another Uber, and stand in this long line just to hopefully get our bags and our computers — everything we need," Daniel said.

Some travelers reported waiting hours in one line, only to be directed into another long wait for their luggage. Others tried to make the best of the situation.

"Guess we're vacationing in Miami now for three days or something like that," said Jake Boylin, who was traveling from St. Louis. "Then going back home and rescheduling the trip."

The next unanswered question for many travelers: whether they'll be reimbursed for canceled trips, hotels, and cruises.

Travel experts advise passengers to keep all receipts and documentation in case refunds or reimbursements become available.