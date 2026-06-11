Woman targeted by traffickers, retired federal agent react to human trafficking sting ahead of World Cup

A sting operation by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office's human trafficking task force resulted in the arrest of 12 men this week. The arrests came just days before the FIFA World Cup games are set to kick off in Miami.

The 12 men, who ranged in age from 22 to 51, were arrested after allegedly responding to online advertisements seeking sex with children. One of the men, Mariolensky Solon, was denied bond, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration hold request for him.

"We know that they're seeking out our minors. These were 13-to 15-year-olds. And they knew they were 13-to 15-year-olds," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle said.

The arrests followed a warning issued last month by federal agencies about a potential surge in human trafficking ahead of the World Cup.

Retired Department of Homeland Security agent Victor Williams said the internet is a complex tool in this issue, noting that while it has helped catch predators, it has also given them an opportunity to find victims. Williams warned that traffickers will not be searching only at the stadium, but at "the activities surrounding the games" and "what you're doing when the game is not played. It's what you're doing after the game is over".

The sting resonated with Seanna Martinez, who showed CBS News Miami a photo from her teen years, recalling how predators groomed her online, convincing her to send explicit photos to men. Martinez said the arrests were a reminder of "how many predators are really out there".

"It just doesn't make sense for a perpetrator to find that attractive," Martinez said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there are several hotlines you can call: