How to watch tonight's Argentina vs. Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming, and kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to heat up Friday night in South Florida, with Argentina taking on Cape Verde at Miami Stadium for one of the last Round of 32 matches. It will be a very important match with the winning team advancing to the next round and the loser going home empty handed.

How to watch Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Kickoff time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida TV (English): FOX Sports/FS1

FOX Sports/FS1 TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Key storylines to follow

Argentina is currently the reigning champion and winner of Group J with three consecutive victories. Their performance at this year's World Cup so far has positioned them comfortably and made them one of the favorites to win the trophy. If Argentina wins, they will be making history as one of only two teams so far to have won the Cup back-to-back.

Lionel Messi is the obvious star to look out for this match, continuing to maintain the highest goal total in World Cup history. He currently has 19 goals to his name.

However, Cape Verde is also undefeated, tying all of their matches so far, finishing second in their group, which included past World Cup winners, such as Spain and Uruguay. It is a feat for the country, as they are the smallest one to qualify and it is their first time qualifying for the World Cup.

Regardless of the outcome, the win will be in the World Cup history books.