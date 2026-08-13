How to watch the 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games are airing on CBS Miami, the official station of the Dolphins.

Fans can watch the games on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV), with streaming available on Paramount+ and on CBS Sports.

Miami will play three tune-up games before opening the regular season, beginning with a road matchup against the Washington Commanders before returning to Hard Rock Stadium for games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Dolphins at Washington Commanders

Friday, Aug. 14

Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)

Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports

CBS Miami Pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

CBS Miami Dolphins Post-game show at approximately 10 p.m.

New York Giants at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 22

Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)

Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports

Dolphins Pre-game show at 3 p.m.

Kickoff at 4 p.m.

CBS Miami Post-game show on WFOR-TV at approximately 7 p.m.

CBS Miami 7 p.m. newscast will be stream-only

Atlanta Falcons at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium