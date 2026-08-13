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How to watch the 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

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The 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games are airing on CBS Miami, the official station of the Dolphins.

Fans can watch the games on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV), with streaming available on Paramount+ and on CBS Sports.

Miami will play three tune-up games before opening the regular season, beginning with a road matchup against the Washington Commanders before returning to Hard Rock Stadium for games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Dolphins at Washington Commanders

  • Friday, Aug. 14
  • Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
  • Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
  • CBS Miami Pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.
  • Kickoff at 7 p.m.
  • CBS Miami Dolphins Post-game show at approximately 10 p.m.

New York Giants at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

  • Saturday, Aug. 22
  • Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
  • Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
  • Dolphins Pre-game show at 3 p.m.
  • Kickoff at 4 p.m.
  • CBS Miami Post-game show on WFOR-TV at approximately 7 p.m.
  • CBS Miami 7 p.m. newscast will be stream-only

Atlanta Falcons at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

  • Friday, Aug. 28
  • Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
  • Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
  • Dolphins Pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.
  • Kickoff at 7 p.m.
  • Dolphins Post-game show at approximately 10 p.m.

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