How to watch the 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time
The 2026 Miami Dolphins preseason games are airing on CBS Miami, the official station of the Dolphins.
Fans can watch the games on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV), with streaming available on Paramount+ and on CBS Sports.
Miami will play three tune-up games before opening the regular season, beginning with a road matchup against the Washington Commanders before returning to Hard Rock Stadium for games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
Here's a look at the schedule:
Dolphins at Washington Commanders
- Friday, Aug. 14
- Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
- Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
- CBS Miami Pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.
- Kickoff at 7 p.m.
- CBS Miami Dolphins Post-game show at approximately 10 p.m.
New York Giants at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
- Saturday, Aug. 22
- Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
- Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
- Dolphins Pre-game show at 3 p.m.
- Kickoff at 4 p.m.
- CBS Miami Post-game show on WFOR-TV at approximately 7 p.m.
- CBS Miami 7 p.m. newscast will be stream-only
Atlanta Falcons at Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
- Friday, Aug. 28
- Live on CBS Miami (WFOR-TV)
- Streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports
- Dolphins Pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.
- Kickoff at 7 p.m.
- Dolphins Post-game show at approximately 10 p.m.