How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP national championship

The College Football Playoff title game brings two unlikely finalists to South Florida, as the Miami Hurricanes host the Indiana Hoosiers with a national championship on the line Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Indiana enters the matchup at 15-0, riding a historic season under coach Curt Cignetti and led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers are seeking their first national championship in program history.

Miami, meanwhile, is one win away from its first title since 2001. Playing at home, the Hurricanes finished 13-2 and have leaned on a disruptive pass rush led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor as they chase a long-awaited return to the top of college football.

Plenty of fans are watching from home. Ticket prices for Monday night's championship game have reached eye-popping levels, making it one of the most expensive college football games ever.

According to Ticketmaster, the lowest price for resale tickets at Hard Rock Stadium was about $3,800 hours before kickoff, with some resale seats reaching $15,000.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the game live.

Where to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+ or Fubo (free trial available)

Alternate viewing options

Fans looking for different broadcast angles and commentary can also tune in to these options: