Another hot and humid Sunday in store for South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking heat and the tropics on this Sunday morning.

We'll see another hot, humid day across South Florida. Feels-like temperatures will hit the triple digits from Fort Lauderdale to Key West. There will be little to no relief from the heat due to rain.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We're not expecting any significant rainfall. Also, we do not have a heat advisory today because we'll fall just under the threshold, but we'll all need to stay hydrated and stay in the AC as much as possible today.

CBS News Miami

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center expects a Tropical Depression to develop in the Gulf either today or on Monday. There is now an 80% probability of formation.

The low-pressure center in the Gulf that will likely develop has shifted further away from the Florida Peninsula. The early models show the system will impact the Florida panhandle from Panama City Beach to Pensacola.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly through the system later this afternoon.

CBS News Miami