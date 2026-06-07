Hot, humid and mostly sunny before increased rain chance return to South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a spectacular Sunday across South Florida.

Rain chances will drop off after the early morning hours. Residents will see sunny skies, with real temperatures in the upper 90s from Fort Lauderdale to Key West.

Humidity levels are higher than on Saturday as more tropical moisture returns to the atmosphere. The humidity and the sunshine will push the "feels-like temperatures" into the mid- to upper 90s. Marathon will feel like 103 degrees on Sunday.

It's important to practice heat safety protocols today by staying hydrated and retreating to the air conditioning.

This is the last nice day for the next several days. Rain chances dramatically increase starting Monday and lasting through next weekend.