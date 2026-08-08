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Hot and dry to start South Florida's weekend, but some quick rain chances remain

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The Next Weather Team is tracking a hot and dry start to your weekend. 

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CBS News Miami

We'll see lots of blue skies on both Saturday and Sunday. There's a chance for a quick rain shower late Saturday afternoon and early evening.  

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

But most of that will be over the Glades and our border communities.

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CBS News Miami

Temperatures will peak in the low 90s from Fort Lauderdale to Key West, but with high humidity, we'll see triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Some areas will feel like 105 degrees. 

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CBS News Miami

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning.

Another influx of Saharan Dust will dry out the atmosphere and keep us dry and hot through the end of the week. 

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CBS News Miami

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