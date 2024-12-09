Watch CBS News
Local News

Horace Mann Middle School evacuated during police investigation

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Horace Mann Middle School evacuated due to police investigation
Horace Mann Middle School evacuated due to police investigation 00:54

MIAMI - A police investigation led to the temporary evacuation of two schools in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Students at Horace Mann Middle School were escorted from the building on NW 2 Avenue at NW 89 Street, near Miami Shores. Students were also evacuated from nearby Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy.

After a thorough search of the buildings, students and staff were allowed to return and the school resumed a normal session, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.    

According to the school district, they received a threat over the phone, and the schools were evacuated as a precaution. They said it turned out to be a hoax.

 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.