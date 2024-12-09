Horace Mann Middle School evacuated during police investigation

MIAMI - A police investigation led to the temporary evacuation of two schools in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning.

Students at Horace Mann Middle School were escorted from the building on NW 2 Avenue at NW 89 Street, near Miami Shores. Students were also evacuated from nearby Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy.

After a thorough search of the buildings, students and staff were allowed to return and the school resumed a normal session, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

According to the school district, they received a threat over the phone, and the schools were evacuated as a precaution. They said it turned out to be a hoax.