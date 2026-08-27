Democratic candidates call for resignations of Uthmeier and Moody over Hope Florida grand jury findings

Democratic candidates in two major November races are calling for resignations and demanding accountability a day after CBS News Miami revealed the contents of a secret grand jury report that found the DeSantis Administration "misappropriated" $10 million when it diverted those funds into the Hope Florida Foundation.

Jose Javier Rodriguez, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, and Angie Nixon, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, both responded to the report's findings during a joint news conference on Thursday.

The grand jury report was critical of Attorney General James Uthmeier and U.S. Senator Ashley Moody for their roles in allowing taxpayer money to be used as "part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities," according to a copy of the sealed grand jury report obtained by CBS News Miami.

The grand jury identified Uthmeier as the nexus for much of the activity surrounding the transfer of the money.

"We find that James Uthmeier, as the Governor's Chief of Staff at the time of settlement, was in a position of authority over those involved in settling ...," the grand jury wrote. "Testimony identified him as having involvement in directing the money after it went to Hope Florida. Testimony also revealed that Mr. Uthmeier's Keep Florida Clean, a political action committee, was the prime recipient of the majority of the $10 million taxpayer funds."

The grand jury also concluded that Moody, who was the attorney general at the time, was aware of the plans to divert the $10 million to Hope Florida and "authorized" her former chief deputy, John Guard, to sign the settlement agreement. The grand jury noted that Guard signed the settlement "without conducting his due diligence to ensure the proper appropriation of taxpayer funds."

On Thursday, Rodriguez, a former state senator, called for Uthmeier to step down. "My opponent is a criminal. He's a criminal who should resign. He should come clean and turn himself in," Rodriguez said.

Nixon, who is running against Moody, went further. "Everyone involved in this, Ashley Moody included, should resign. They should resign; enough is enough," Nixon said.

Both candidates framed the findings in stark terms. "This may well be the most brazen act of political corruption we have seen here in Florida," Rodriguez said.

Added Nixon: "This is the ultimate betrayal of working families."

Nixon also took aim at what she described as a lack of accountability from those involved.

"You orchestrate a scheme to take money from sick kids, and now none of y'all can remember? Seriously?" Nixon said.

Uthmeier threatens reporters with criminal charges over questions about the report

Uthmeier pushed back, calling the grand jury report politically motivated.

"As we've said from the beginning, this has been a politically motivated witch hunt driven by the Democrats and a far-left Democrat state attorney in Tallahassee," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier also suggested reporters who question him about the grand jury report's contents could face criminal charges.

"Are you trying to solicit a crime here in violation of the law?" Uthmeier said during a press conference when asked questions about the report's findings. "Nobody did anything wrong here; there was not even probable cause to move forward. This is a hoax."

Moody, who has not spoken directly to reporters about the matter, addressed the findings on social media. "The AG's office had no knowledge of how funds would be spent or played any role in how Hope Florida, AHCA or the legislature would spend the settlement money," Moody wrote.

Nixon called on Moody to stop hiding.

"They're not just corrupt, they're cowards," she said. "If Senator Moody is so proud of prioritizing corporate billionaires and personal political power over working families, and if she's so proud of stealing from kids in need, she should have the guts to defend her choices out in the open. She shouldn't be running out of press conferences."