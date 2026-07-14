Miami-Dade students turn project into growing movement inspiring others on and off the court

A group of students from Coral Gables Senior High is getting national recognition for turning inclusion into action.

Their student-run business, Hoops 4 Hope, has been named a finalist for Junior Achievement USA's Company of the Year competition.

What started as a classroom project has grown into a movement that's inspiring students both on and off the court.

"A few years ago, I decided that I wanted my students to be more engaged in the classroom and become more innovative and have more business experience with our project-based learning," said business education teacher Niki Brown.

Through Junior Achievement, students built a business from the ground up.

Their idea – Hoops 4 Hope. It's an inclusive basketball event designed to bring the entire school community together.

"Hoops 4 Hope isn't just an event, it's a movement," student Carolina Planes said. "It's a way we can further our community and give back."

The event pairs varsity basketball players with players who have special needs on the same team, creating an atmosphere focused on inclusion instead of competition.

The project impressed judges, earning a spot as one of Junior Achievement Miami's top student companies and a chance to compete on the national stage in Boston.

"Hoops 4 Hope is a special team. They put a lot of heart into the work they do," said Vanessa Valle, with Junior Achievement of Greater Miami. "Not only do they promote inclusivity, but they also have a soft touch in that they look out to build partnerships that have collaborations with community leaders such as the Special Olympics."

Students said the goal has always been bigger than basketball.

"The reason Hoops 4 Hope exists is to drive this impact. Not just within our school, but everywhere," Planes said. "It's a movement and people are meant to replicate it. To go with it because that is how inclusion comes to be."

The students don't just create the company, they also pitch it to investors, gaining real-world experience and the confidence to one day launch businesses of their own.