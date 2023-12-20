Honda recalls 106,000 CR-V hybrid SUVs because of potential fire risk. Here's what to know.

Honda Motor's U.S. unit is recalling roughly 106,000 CR-V hybrid sport utility vehicles because of a battery cable problem that can increase the risk of a fire in an accident.

The recall affects some CR-V SUVs for the model years 2020 through 2022, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A missing fuse on a 12-volt battery cable outside the vehicles can cause the battery cable to short circuit or overheat during a crash, potentially sparking a fire.

Honda said dealers will replace the battery cable for free, although CR-V owners who paid for any needed repairs may be eligible for reimbursement, NHTSA said.

The automaker expects to notify affected car owners by mail on Jan. 29, 2024. Customers with questions can contact Honda customer service toll-free at (888) 234-2138 or NHTSA at (888) 327-4236, as well as at www.nhtsa.gov.

Honda in November also recalled almost 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because their bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. Also last month, the company recalled more than 300,000 Accord and HR-V vehicles because of a missing part that can cause seat belts to malfunction.