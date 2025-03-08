Man hospitalized, person detained after Homestead domestic incident turns into shooting, police say

A man was hospitalized and another person was detained after a domestic incident in Homestead on Saturday night, police said.

Homestead Police told CBS News Miami that it happened in the area of 1553 SW 5th St., where the incident between two men escalated to the point where one of them was shot. He was then airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in stable condition.

Homestead Police said one person has been detained but provided no further information at this time.

CBS News Miami is at the scene, where it appeared that detectives were focusing their investigation on one building in particular.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Neighbors react

Neighbor Nikki Love has called the city home for 30 years, living minutes away from where the shooting happened. She told CBS News Miami that it has become the reality they live with every day.

"You can be in the house and you'll never know somebody can come pass your house and shoot up your house," Love said. "You have to be mindful inside and outside."

On Saturday night, she received a phone call that someone had been shot at the apartment complex. That was when Love came running over with her kids.

"Hopefully, it's not a young child — that's main key. And no family members because that will be really excruciating," she said.

Love told CBS News Miami this pattern needs to stop.

"This here is not good for kids at all," she said.